Tech

The trick to find out who pretends not to read your WhatsApp

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

There is a WhatsApp before and a WhatsApp after the blue ticks. A system that on the one hand can be very useful, which warns us when the recipient receives and reads our messages; but which on the other hand is a somewhat intrusive underlining of our privacy.

Of course, the blue ticks can be disabled, but in that case you will no longer be able to see those of others. Just go to Settings and then to Privacy to change this option.

paris, france march 15 in this photo illustration, the social media application logo, whatsapp is displayed on the screen of a computer on march 15, 2019 in paris, france social media facebook, instagram, messenger and whatsapp have been affected by a global outage for nearly 24 hours on march 14, 2019 cutting virtual worlds to nearly 23 billion potential users facebook has explained the causes of malfunctions that have disrupted its networks in recent days this failure is due to the server configuration change that has caused cascading problems facebook is excused for the inconvenience caused to users and companies that are dependent on facebook, instagram or whatsapp to run their businessphoto by chesnotgetty images

ChesnotGetty Images

However, there is another way that seems very difficult to follow, which is to understand if someone has read your message when the blue ticks are deactivated. How you do it?

There is a trick that is not very sporty and that you should use responsibly, precisely because you are going to damage someone’s privacy. But if you really need to know if this person is reading but maybe unable to answer, here’s how.

You probably didn’t know this but audio messages warn you with blue ticks even when they are off, so record a message instead of typing it and you can fix this.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

LEGO Technic offer, the most desired sets on Amazon

4 days ago

Trony flyer “You pay the least expensive half” December 2-24: Christmas offers

18 hours ago

WhatsApp, how to see PHOTOS and VIDEOS secretly

1 week ago

PS5 Standard available on GameStop today: November 3, 2021 – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button