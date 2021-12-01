The trick to find out who pretends not to read your WhatsApp

There is a WhatsApp before and a WhatsApp after the blue ticks. A system that on the one hand can be very useful, which warns us when the recipient receives and reads our messages; but which on the other hand is a somewhat intrusive underlining of our privacy.

Of course, the blue ticks can be disabled, but in that case you will no longer be able to see those of others. Just go to Settings and then to Privacy to change this option.

ChesnotGetty Images

However, there is another way that seems very difficult to follow, which is to understand if someone has read your message when the blue ticks are deactivated. How you do it?

There is a trick that is not very sporty and that you should use responsibly, precisely because you are going to damage someone’s privacy. But if you really need to know if this person is reading but maybe unable to answer, here’s how.

You probably didn’t know this but audio messages warn you with blue ticks even when they are off, so record a message instead of typing it and you can fix this.

