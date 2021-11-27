Tech

The trick to find someone on WhatsApp whose number you don’t have

Unlike normal social networks, WhatsApp does not have a search section, so if you don’t know a person’s phone number, you can’t do anything about it. If by any chance you need to contact someone, be it for work or other business, then you have to resort to alternative ways.

Of course you can work on word of mouth, or lose whole days on social media which, however, could keep private or simply not have.

The other recommended trick is the one we give you now. A simple method that you have certainly never heard of, but which for many has been useful and has achieved its goal.

This is the True Caller app, a program that stores names and phone numbers as if they were the classic yellow pages, but online. Of course, accessing this list implies that you also have to release your number, after all this is also how this basin was built. In this list it is possible that you will find the name of the person you are interested in.

