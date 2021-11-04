Tech

The trick to find someone on WhatsApp without having their number

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

On normal social networks to find someone just write the name, or take a tour among friends of a common acquaintance, or peek among the likes of some post; in short, you know the tricks better than me. WhatsApp, however, is not a normal social network and you cannot search for a person who interests us, you simply have to have the number.

At least this is what they tell you. There is a very simple trick actually to overcome this obstacle and find (almost) anyone very quickly. To make it work you need to download an application that few of you will know and which is called True Caller.

paris, france march 15 in this photo illustration, the social media application logo, whatsapp is displayed on the screen of a computer on march 15, 2019 in paris, france social media facebook, instagram, messenger and whatsapp have been affected by a global outage for nearly 24 hours on march 14, 2019 cutting virtual worlds to nearly 23 billion potential users facebook has explained the causes of malfunctions that have disrupted its networks in recent days this failure is due to the server configuration change that has caused cascading problems facebook is excused for the inconvenience caused to users and companies that are dependent on facebook, instagram or whatsapp to run their businessphoto by chesnotgetty images

ChesnotGetty Images

This app is a kind of digital phone archive. It is often used by large companies to bore us with offers of various kinds. Subscription costs € 1.99 per month and of course to look at the numbers you have to enter your own (this is also how this list is fed).

The rest is a big telephone directory, no more and no less, and it might even contain the number you need and can’t get any other way.

Make good use of it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

There is something that keeps exploding in space, and scientists need to understand what it is

3 days ago

the games do not sell, Japanese shopkeepers complain – Nerd4.life

2 days ago

Squid Game is ruining the life of a small streamer on Twitch

4 hours ago

what is the most anticipated game of November?

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button