The trick to find someone on WhatsApp without having their number

On normal social networks to find someone just write the name, or take a tour among friends of a common acquaintance, or peek among the likes of some post; in short, you know the tricks better than me. WhatsApp, however, is not a normal social network and you cannot search for a person who interests us, you simply have to have the number.

At least this is what they tell you. There is a very simple trick actually to overcome this obstacle and find (almost) anyone very quickly. To make it work you need to download an application that few of you will know and which is called True Caller.

ChesnotGetty Images

This app is a kind of digital phone archive. It is often used by large companies to bore us with offers of various kinds. Subscription costs € 1.99 per month and of course to look at the numbers you have to enter your own (this is also how this list is fed).

The rest is a big telephone directory, no more and no less, and it might even contain the number you need and can’t get any other way.

Make good use of it.

