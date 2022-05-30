The trick to get the perfect curls and volume of Julia Roberts and show off curly hair that rejuvenates a lot

Dear reader,

curls are trending and more and more women are deciding to join the curly method to let their natural wave flourish and thus get the most out of it. If this is your case, we recommend that you sign up for root clipping, the viral trick that

get volume and eliminate frizz. And if, on the contrary, the curl is not your thing, try this curling iron that is devastating. Be that as it may, you have to give power to the curl and the proof is in the last public appearance of

Julia Robertswho has worn a

spectacular mane that we teach you how to get.

The actress surprised a few days ago with a new hair color. She had joined the reddish tone trend that is so successful among celebrities and she boasted of long hair thanks to a

redhead which also provides a very rejuvenating touch. However, it has been now when he has shown that no one beats him thanks to

curly hair with lots of volume that increases that anti-aging touch. She herself has shared on networks the moment in which her curly hair is retouched and from the newsroom we have already searched

tricks to copy.

First, and probably the most important step, you will need to apply

a texturizing or volumizing spray to provide that necessary volume to the hair. Applying it at the root will give you hair with more texture and a more voluminous and fixed result. Before starting to style the hair and after drying it, add the

Pick Me Up by GHD (22.90 euros), which adds volume and body to the hair by lifting the root or with

Full of Living Proof (30 euros) which also offers protection against heat of up to 210ºC.

Then you have to move on to styling and the best way to create curls (also the easiest) is to do it with a

tong-type styler or curling iron. Look for one that has a pruned diameter, that is, that is thin and begins to curl the hair in sections and strands. As you already know the tongs to use and, sometimes, they can be more difficult to use than it seems, here we leave you two models that are sweeping and that you like a lot for their easy handling. It is the case of

Dyson multifunction styler (499 euros), which thanks to its air flow takes better care of the hair and offers curls with volume. Another novel format is

Rowenta Air Care Ultimate Experience (99.99 euros), a revolutionary curling iron with Fresh Flow technology that respects and protects the hair.

Lastly, it is very important

finishing product. Choose a good curl definer, whether in gel, spray or cream format, and comb the curls marked by the styler with your fingers, while applying the styling product. This will allow you to give the loops a natural look, but without losing their shape and volume. The

Cocunat curl booster (18.39 euros) triumphs among influencers because it does not weigh down and is made from vegetable and essential oils. And if you prefer the gel texture,

Curl Manifesto Gelée Gel by Kérastase (31.45 euros), which moisturizes like a cream and amplifies the natural shape of the curls and provides a volumizing effect.