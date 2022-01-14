Tech

the trick to hiding compromising photos and videos

Whatsapp represented a real revolution as regards instant messaging on smartphones: in an almost immediate way, users can exchange photo, video, audio files, papers and clearly text-only messages. In some cases, however, it may be inconvenient for the downloaded content to appear in the phone gallery or in any case among recent files. What has just been said, however, does not represent a constraint.

How to hide WhatsApp photos and videos on your smartphone

To prevent the usual “meddlers” from browsing the smartphone gallery, thus risking to come across compromising photos and videos, simply follow the procedure described below.

  • Start WhatsApp;
  • Click on the three dots at the top right and go to the “Settings”;
  • In the window that opens, select the item “Chat”;
  • At this point, disable the option “Media visibility” and no multimedia content will be shown outside the application anymore.

To protect privacy as much as possible, it would be appropriate to also prevent third parties from accessing your WhatsApp account on your smartphone: in this regard, we refer you to our guide published some time ago that we are sure it will be useful to you.

