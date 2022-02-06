Sometimes you don’t have time to go shopping every day. In these cases, it is preferable to buy larger quantities of food. This will result in stocks for a few days, if not a week. An action that saves time, but not without disadvantages. Foods that have been kept in the fridge for a long time could deteriorate. Fortunately, a brilliant trick comes to our aid.

Pay attention to the fridge

The refrigerator is very useful, but the utility pays for itself. This appliance makes electricity consumption skyrocket. On the other hand, it is always on. At the end of the year, the consumption of electricity will weigh heavily on the bill. It is therefore advisable to use it in the best way.

The outside of the fridge is also under our care. Especially for those who own a white refrigerator, time may leave its mark. We will thus see its coating begin to take on a “yellowish” color. How do I get rid of this old patina from the fridge? We can use an effective remedy to whiten yellowed appliances.

Aside from these remedies, let’s also consider the trick to keep food in the fridge longer.

How to store fruit and vegetables

Each refrigerator has an enclosed space. Generally, these are transparent plastic drawers, in which certain foods are stored. Sometimes it is a single room or it is two separate drawers. In these spaces we can arrange fruit and vegetables. They will be well protected in the container, because we are also in the coldest area of ​​the fridge. We can arrange fruit in them if you have this habit, such as apples and oranges. We also arrange aubergines and peppers, ginger roots etc. In the area above the drawers, the coldest we will place meat and fish.

The trick to keep fruit, vegetables and vegetables in the fridge longer, also eliminating bad smells

Vegetables and vegetables if not used in a short time begin to perish. However, there is a trick that can extend their life. Just place a sponge under them. Let’s see how.

Let’s get a couple of new sponges and put them in white wine vinegar for one night. In the morning we squeeze them well and let them dry completely. This step in the vinegar will allow them to be sterilized.

Once dry, we place them on the bottom of the drawers. On top of them we will put the vegetables and vegetables as we usually do. The purpose of these sponges is twofold. They will absorb the humidity that forms in the fridge well and the food should be kept longer.

Furthermore, the scent of vinegar will allow to eliminate bad smells and would seem to avoid the formation of mold. However, for a fridge without odors, it will be necessary to periodically clean the shelves.