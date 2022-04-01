the trick to lose weight

Lose weight it can be very difficult but luckily there are some tricks that help us in this mission. One such trick is revealed by the Dr. Michael Mosley who spoke to wellness expert Liz Earle of the intermittent fasting and its many health benefits. The creator of the Fast 800 he explained the program and how carefully selecting eating times can make weight loss easier.

But what does the Fast 800 consist of? As Express.co.uk reports Michael Mosley explained: “You start with 800-900 calories, do it for a few weeks, up to 12 weeks, then switch to intermittent fasting. Time-limited consumption is when meals are eaten within a certain amount of time each day, for example by consuming only calories between 8:00 and 16:00 ″.

“In one of the first human trials of time-limited feeding, conducted with the help of the University of Surrey, two groups of healthy volunteers ate the same food. The group with a time-limited meal plan had breakfast 90 minutes later than usual and dined 90 minutes earlier each day. They lost more body fat and saw greater drops in blood sugar and cholesterol levels than the control group. “

“What is striking is that the group that started with rapid weight loss is much healthier than the group that is going slow and steady. The results have been impressive: the UK government is extending it to 5,000 patients ”.

After an initial evaluation, to those who participate the Fast 800 program is assigned an exercise level: beginner, intermediate or advanced. Participants are then guided through weekly exercise plans that consist of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), resistance training, and stretching sessions.

The Fast 800 recommends completing two HIIT sessions per week. HIIT “is particularly effective in improving heart and lung function,” explained Dr. Michael.

“We also recommend that our members complete resistance training sessions three times a week, preferably on days when no HIIT is performed.”