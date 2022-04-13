The trick to read WhatsApp group messages without your contacts finding out

I’m sure you’ve ever wanted read the messages of a WhatsApp group without the members knowing that you have done it. Getting messages to not appear as read, however, is something that few knew could be done.

A few updates ago Whatsapp incorporated this option for individual chats. Thus, it has long been possible disable the blue ticks and prevent our contacts from knowing that we have read the messagess that they have sent us.

It is something thatthrough the application settings can not be achieved in group conversations, since in these the blue ticks cannot be deactivated. However, the messaging app does give a option to read the messages without entering the conversation and thus be able to read the messages without them appearing as read.

This is the trick to avoid blue ticks in groups

To do this, you just have to follow these simple steps :

Enter the application of WhatsApp .

. Click on the icon of the magnifying glass located at the top of the application.

located at the top of the application. Write the group name you want to read the message from.

you want to read the message from. The social network will load the messages without the need to enter in the chat.

In this simple way, you can prevent your contacts from knowing that you have read their messages; something that, from time to time, comes in handy when we don’t want to leave a trace of our presence in some WhatsApp groups.

Another option that some users are already using is incorporate the Whatsapp widget to our home screen. With this option, you will also have the opportunity to read the messages (group and individual) without even having to enter the messaging app.

