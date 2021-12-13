Tech

The trick to reading WhatsApp vowels instead of listening to them

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
They are around you, you meet them on the street, they are on public transport, they are also among your friends and family: they are the ones who no longer write messages on WhatsApp, but only send voice.

I bet you know a lot of them and you would like to tell them to stop, that a vowel a month is fine, but that you don’t want to be forced to listen to their voice continuously, without being able to reply, on every possible topic that reality offers.

This is the time to rebel against the dictatorship of audio messages.

The weapon we will use is called Transcriber and it is an application that transforms audio into text and finally allows you to unplug the phone from your ear and in a few seconds understand what the message is about, without listening to every syllable without being able to do anything.

When they send you an audio click the “share” button at that point among the options there will be the symbol of this application (which you have already installed on your phone). The text will be transcribed very quickly and you can copy it wherever you want to read it.

