The trick to recharge your smartphone battery in an instant will change your life

The bravado with which we go around when we have the cell charged and the darkness that takes over our soul as soon as the battery drops below 20% are the two faces that usually make up our day.

Having the phone charged is essential, finding solutions to make it last as long as possible when it reaches the “red zone” is vital and indispensable. But fear not because there are several tricks to not find yourself without a smartphone in the middle of the evening.

Socket

Maybe you know it, maybe you don’t know it, in any case I repeat it to you: between charging the phone at a power outlet and charging it via computer in USB mode, there is all the difference in the world. The first mode is the best and fastest.

Airplane

If you want your phone to charge as fast as possible (maybe you managed to find a socket in a club, but you can’t stay there all the time) then you have to turn it off. If you can’t turn it off because you are using it then put it in airplane mode. If even airplane mode is not good for you because you have to use the internet then it is preferable to use a Wi-Fi than mobile data, the charging will be faster.

Audio

You may have never thought about it but turning off the sound and vibration of your phone while it is charging will save you a lot of time and a lot of battery. Every notification you receive will be super silent and most importantly it will consume much less.

Sun

This instead you have never heard: the heat sources or too low temperatures lead your phone to consume more battery. So avoid keeping it too hot or too cold if you intend to make it last or recharge faster.

