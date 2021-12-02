The trick to reduce the cost of the current account

Manage your own Bank account wisely and saving money is possible, especially if you follow some steps that are usually skipped, especially due to lack of time.

First of all, we should start with an accurate analysis of movements that distinguish their deposit: through monthly or annual reporting, in fact, each customer has the opportunity to view all the operations and transactions carried out through it. By acting in this way, for example, it will be possible to evaluate the weight of fixed expenses, such as that of the monthly management fee, or that of variable expenses, such as the extra commissions that are applied on the withdrawal of cash: all charges which, especially in the long term, they heavily affect the actual cost of the current account.

Obviously, once you have taken note of those which are the most carried out operations in the course of a year, the next step is that of comparison with other offers on the market, which better match the needs of the account holder. In the event that he decides to change, the latter can choose to start from scratch with the opening of a new deposit or, through portability, by transferring money and domiciliations already active on the old current account into it.

The best way to move would be to browse every single offer close to your needs and then make a comparison between the various proposals. For convenience, and to save time, many prefer to rely on an online current account comparator, such as the one proposed by SosTariffe: through specific filters, it is possible to select the characteristics that the deposit you are looking for should have.

After the‘comparative analysis, you can proceed with the opening of a new current account, bearing in mind that the online types are now much cheaper, especially as regards management costs. In fact, these are often zero-cost accounts, which do not provide for monthly fees, completely absent or free if one falls within certain parameters provided for at the time of stipulation of the contract.

Online deposits allow you to carry out through home banking all those typical operations traditionally carried out at the branches of credit institutions, such as bank transfers: this generally means accessing the customer area of ​​the bank’s official portal or doing so through a smartphone application dedicated and linked to your current account.