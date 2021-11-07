The trick to texting on WhatsApp to someone who has blocked you

Blocking someone on WhatsApp is like putting a spell on them, suddenly all their attempts to reach you are neutralized. He will no longer be able to write to you, call you or send you voice messages. They will no longer be able to read your status or see new profile pictures.

Like all spells, however, there are spells to cancel them, in this case a very simple and effective trick, free and fast, which needs only one ingredient to work: a mutual friend between you and whoever blocked you.

WarchiGetty Images

Ask this friend to create a WhatsApp group and add both of them. Now it’s you, the blocker and the friend, all together in a group. Then ask your friend to leave the chat. Now in the group are you and the blocker.

The WhatsApp rules say that for as long as you are in a group, you and the person who blocked you are again free to communicate in all ways. So until he or she leaves the group you can write to him again.

