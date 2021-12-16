The trick to using WhatsApp in secret

Have you ever placed your phone face down on the table so as not to show others the notifications you receive? If yes then it means that you are quite sensitive to your privacy and this trick is for you.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging application in the world and all the contents and conversations it contains tell practically our entire life, including personal details, but also passwords, sensitive data and private documents. Then maybe it’s worth being a little careful and protecting it seriously.

MaskotGetty Images

If someone managed to get hold of your phone they would have easy access to all of this, unless you put a lock on the app. As? That’s how.

If you go to the WhatsApp settings, you can access the “Acount” section and then the one regarding Privacy. In this sub-category of the platform you will find an option that you may have missed and that allows you to put a block on the app. Locking can work with your fingerprint, as well as with facial recognition (it also depends on what phone you have). This will allow you to feel much more comfortable and keep all the content that travels on your platform secret.

