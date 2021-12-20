The trick to using WhatsApp without opening the app

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform in the world, the simplest to use, the most immediate and the one with the most functional options. It has only one big flaw: when you open the application everyone knows, your access and your exit are tracked by visible times and reading or not the messages is a fact that all your contacts can know.

It’s not really the coolest thing in the world if you care about your privacy. What you should do is use all of its features without opening it. It seems a paradox but in reality there is a trick to do it and it has a very specific name: WhatzSeen.

PM ImagesGetty Images

This application is practically a clone of WhatsApp, a parallel service that warns you of every notification, of all those who connect and of those who read your messages. This without you physically opening the “main” app.

And if you get bored and want to go back to normal, just deactivate it and reactivate it when you need it.

