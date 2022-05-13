the trick to washing fruit and not putting your health at risk

Cherries should be washed thoroughly to eliminate pesticides and not put your health at risk. Let’s find out what is the recommended trick to remove all traces.

One of the favorite fruits of Italians can damage health if you do not follow certain guidelines. Let’s see how to wash cherries correctly.

L’use of pesticides it poses dangers for people if traces of it remain on the food during ingestion. Several studies and surveys have unfortunately found that many fruits contain pesticides or other harmful substances. Strawberries are at the top of the rankings of some researches but there is no lack of surveys on vegetables, flour, tea and tomato pulp. Consumer associations warn about the dangers of prolonged pesticide intake and invite citizens to pay particular attention to washing fruit and vegetables. The warning also concerns a fruit that is about to arrive on the tables of many families, cherries. During the summer season many people consume kilos and kilos of cherries, they are tasty and loved even by the little ones. Let’s see what the correct method to eliminate all traces of pesticide.

Cherries and pesticides, how to wash fruit thoroughly

Rinsing cherries under tap water is not enough to eliminate all traces of pesticides or other harmful substances present on the fruit. The advice is to immerse the cherries in a container with water and bicarbonate or water and vinegar and leave for about 15/20 minutes. Then they can be rinsed thoroughly and eaten. If you use baking soda, just add a couple of teaspoons to the water for one / two liters of water, while if the choice concerns vinegar you should add a full glass.

Often this is the only solution to be able to eat safely without putting your health at risk. Not only cherries need to be washed but also grapes, strawberries, apples, apricotse, peaches, oranges and grapefruits. Contamination, as mentioned, spreads and also involves vegetables. Celeriac, potatoes, peppers, aubergines, salads, the list is long and no food is excluded.

The consequences for health

You might think that using a solution with baking soda and vinegar is an exaggeration and that water is enough to clean the fruit. The presence of pesticides, however, it is not to be underestimated as the health consequences could be very serious in the long run. Consumer Associations speak of the possibility of demonstrating asthmatic diseases, infertility, cancer. A real danger, therefore, which could be averted by choosing organically grown fruit and vegetables.