The trick to watch YouTube on Android Auto: 3 movements and you unlock everything

There is a really easy way to watch YouTube in your car. These quick and easy hacks will save lives.

In today’s society it is essential to always be connected. Now we are used to always have everything at handand being “out of touch” even for a few seconds can be a real discomfort.

Even the large automobile companies have had to make a virtue of necessity and therefore meet the needs of customers.

Everyone wants to be able to navigate, check their information on their phone, or listen to their music even while in the car (obviously, if you’re driving, you need to organize everything before you leave and always keep your focus on the road). By now all the big car manufacturers have decided to create very simple systems to be able to make sure that your phone can be connected to the car.

Large systems are known to all, with Android and iOS that are used every day. Most people use an Android system, so in cars it is essential to have a connection with “Android Auto”.

There are a number of conveniences for use in cars that have this system, especially if you want to use Youtube. The tricks are really simple and immediate, so here are the three most incredible ones.

How to use Android Auto: YouTube no longer has secrets

Although it is safe for anyone who drives to play a video of Youtube from the dashboard of your car. that’s why with android auto videos can only be played if the car is stationary.

However, if you are waiting for your late friend who always makes you wait, connecting the phone to the car screen will allow you to see the videos much more clearly than with a simple smartphone. In theory it is not possible to have direct support from Youtube in Android Auto, but there is a very easy way to avoid this.

In fact, on these systems you can easily download other apps and at that point you just need to set up YouTube later on. The most immediate advice is to download YYYY and to do that you have to enter his “Settings” and allow the ability to download applications directly from Google Chrome.

In this way, YouTube can be downloaded without going through the google play store. At this point it will be enough Google Chrome download AAAD which allows you to use unofficial but absolutely legal apps on Android Auto.

Immediately after downloading AAAD, you will need to install the application in your car CarStream. At that time, you can make sure that the YouTube icon is directly on the desktop of your car screen. Here, then, it will be enough to simply exit the various settings and return to the home screen and therefore simply click on YouTube to being able to start seeing the app directly from your parked vehicle.