The trick to wear invisible eyebrows without bleaching them – Revista Para Ti

When we first saw them, we were a bit scared, but now we all want to wear them. Therefore, we teach you how to do it without going to the extreme of discoloring them.

When we saw Bella Hadid “without eyebrows” more than one was shocked. A beauty trend that we haven’t seen for decades and that is now going strong. It is that there are already many celebrities who joined, Bella was followed by Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and a few days ago also Rosalía. After several seasons with eyebrows as protagonists, this spring/summer 23 they disappear completely. For this reason, we want to show you a less invasive method than bleaching so that you can join this trend.

They came to stay

As we said before, a few seasons ago we all wanted wide eyebrows like Cara Delevingne or Lily Collins.. But since trends are cyclical, today they completely disappear, creating a new frame of the face. In addition, they give a futuristic appearance that impacts.

Invisible eyebrows, the latest beauty trend. Photo: Instagram.

They conquered the catwalks

We could say that Versace was one of the “culprits” of the invisible eyebrows. Since they were seen on their catwalks they became viral, in fact it is among the most searched for on TikTok and there are tutorials with millions of views. This summer the eyebrows should not be seen, this is the biggest beauty trend to which celebrities like Oriana Sabatini have already joined at a national level.

fade or not

The point is that to follow these invisible eyebrow trends, we must bleach them. And the truth is that it is a fairly invasive method. Above all, if we want to use it to test or for a special occasion. Therefore, we bring you a more temporary alternative with which you will not need to bleach.

Alternative solution

To achieve invisible eyebrows without discoloration, we can apply the same base that we use on skin, on the eyebrows. The idea is to pass them completely, to cover them completely. It can also be done with a nude eyeliner. It should then be fixed with a transparent eyebrow gel. Of course it is temporary, but it may be the ideal option at least to test whether or not we like how they look.

