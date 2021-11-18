the trick to writing bold and italics

Thanks to a simple trick you can change the way you write on Whatsapp. Here’s how you can opt for bold and italics

Whatsapp has accustomed its users so well, that they now expect more and more. Innovations, modifications and simplifications are always welcome and arouse considerable curiosity.

The main attentions are placed in the upgrade which increase the level of privacy and security. Recently, however, a function has been discovered that allows you to change the writing mode. This is the possibility to write in bold and italics.

Whatsapp: what to do to write in bold and italics

In this way the message that we want to send does not go unnoticed and receives the right attention from the recipient. They can be alternated but not used together. Let’s find out what are the methods that make this possible.

Nothing transcendental to be clear, the procedure is rather simple and intuitive. All you have to do is insert some precise symbols at the beginning and at the end of the text you want to write, in bold or italics.

In the first case it will be sufficient to add an asterisk before and after the message. In the second instead it is necessary always apply the underscore at the beginning and end of the text.

If you do not remember the symbols to use, you can select the desired content and from the quick pop-up menu, choose bold or italics. In short, all quite simple. A really useful trick when you want to communicate something strong and important.

THE proceedings in question are applicable not just on the mobile version, but also on Whatsapp Web and Desktop. All that remains is to try to see what effect it has.

Certainly it will not be a latest generation or important discovery like the one concerning the ability to open Whatsapp without being seen online, but it can be quite useful in everyday life.

Little at a time the most famous of instant messaging applications, is regaining consensus. The dark period of the beginning of the year, with the maxi escape towards Telegram And Signal is now water under the bridge.