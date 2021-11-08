the tricks to clean it effortlessly

The microwave is the appliance that you cannot do without if you are often in a hurry. Heat, defrost and do whatever is necessary to have a cooked dish, without dirtying the kitchen. Due to its frequent use it is easier to spot, do you know how to solve? Here is the unbeatable guide.

The microwave it is fundamental in modern kitchens, because it manages to be a formidable ally both for its efficiency and for its speed. However, it happens that it becomes impregnated with food and liquids of various kinds, precisely because of its continuous use. Precisely for this you have to make it maintenance, otherwise the consequences are irreparable, and you can say goodbye to your favorite appliance! Here are some simple rules.

If you use the microwave you absolutely must know all of them tricks to make it shiny and stain-proof, the reason? THE germs and bacteria that lurk inside it are many even if invisible! They are harmful to health, and in the long run they could compromise the efficiency of the practical and fast oven!

After all, maintenance is important, especially when fighting invisible enemies. You know how dangerous they are mites? There are some tricks to get rid of dust mites easily, but you always have to clean with continuity.

Between trade secrets and infallible techniques, you absolutely must know this very fast method And economic, trust take the stopwatch, and in no time at all, it will be perfect!

Microwave clean in a few simple steps!

There house cleaning it is important, especially if you use appliances often, you have to take care of them, otherwise aftermath they can be severe. Another fundamental tool in the kitchen that often gets dirty is the fridge, but even in this case there are some secrets to making your refrigerator perfect, without stains or bacteria. If it is possible to do this for the fridge, for the microwave is even more so, they are enough for you literally 5 minutes!

There solution is in the steam wash! You won’t need very special and expensive tools, but it will surprise you when you find out how much it is economic this technique. You only need one bowl, water and vinegar. Take the time on the clock, because trust me it will only take you 5 minutes to have one microwave fragrant and flawless.

Prepare yours do-it-yourself sanitizer, with two portions of water and one of white wine vinegar. After that, take the container and put it in the oven maximum power and for 4 minutes, as soon as the timer ends, do not open the door, but let the steam act for 15-20 minutes.

Finally, arm yourself with one wet sponge and delicately removes food encrustations with very little effort, you will see what a splendor!