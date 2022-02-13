The possibility of buying the new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Italy leads us to consider some tricks to get the most out of the top of the range Google in the event that the device has been delivered to you.

Disclaimer: The article was made using a Google Pixel 6 with the February update. The features are also identical for the Google Pixel 6 Pro model.

Google Pixel 6: the tricks to get the most out of your smartphone

Let’s start by saying that Android 12 introduces some functions currently exclusive to the Pixel 6 range but which will soon be implemented by the most important Android OEMs in the sector, such as support for Material You for smartphones that will receive the update to Android 12 or that they are already sold with the latest version of the Google operating system.

Activate Now Playing

If you listen to the radio a lot or if in general you are in an environment where there is always music in the background, the option Now Playing is always at your disposal to show you immediately which song is currently playing in the surrounding environment. You can activate it immediately by going into the settings of your Pixel 6 / Pixel 6 Pro and looking for the setting via the upper search bar.

Turn on Quick Tap

Google Pixel 6 introduced feature support Quick touch, that is a solution that allows you to activate a gesture or even an application simply with a double tap on the back of your smartphone. Accessible via the panel Settings> System> Gestures> Quick Tapallows you to perform the following operations:

Take a screenshot

Sign in to Google Assistant

Play or pause multimedia content

View recent apps

Show notifications

Open an application of your choice among those installed

Furthermore, if you want, as a last option, you can activate the “Request more precise touches”To prevent the system from mistakenly recognizing a fortuitous double tap.

Correct the height of the Google keyboard

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are rather large smartphones to handle – the first with a 6.4-inch display and the second with a 6.71-inch display – so it can be quite handy to reduce the height of the Google keyboard to reduce the stroke. of your fingers to reach the keys farthest from the bottom edge. To reduce the height of the keyboard you need to follow these steps:

Open the Settings menu

Enter “keyboard” in the search box

Choose the item “Keyboard height”

Select the setting that suits you best

Register your fingerprint several times

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro integrate the fingerprint unlock sensor into the display for the first time, and we know with what results. The latest software updates have actually improved the situation by making it slightly more responsive in the recognition phase, even if lower than the one integrated for example on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. A trick to minimize any problems with recognition is to register the same fingerprint twice in a row. Here’s how to do it:

Go to the Settings> Security panel

Look for the item “Unlock with fingerprint”

Enters the unlock PIN

Step on the item “Add footprint”

Also, if you use a protective film for the display – we recommend this model from Spigen with two glass panels, sanitizing film and bubble-eliminating ruler -, add the fingerprints only after applying the protective film. Then, enter the panel Settings > Display > Increase the sensitivity of the touchscreen, to improve the responsiveness of the fingerprint recognition system.

Customize the Camera app

One of the reasons why a user chooses a Pixel is obviously also for the quality of the cameras which, even on the Pixel 6, are at the top of the ranking. We recommend that you improve the shooting experience by customizing the app through the following steps:

Launch the Camera app

Tap the gear icon at the top left

Stop on the item “Other settings”

Customize the app however you like

Today’s best offers for Google Pixel 6: all prices

The best offer for Google Pixel 6 is that of Amazon: the price, currently the most interesting among all the available options, is equivalent to € 43.7.

Here are all the offers accessible today listed in the next table.