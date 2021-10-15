News

The tricks to match suit jackets like Kendall and Emrata

Strengthened by the limited drops of garments and accessories, and the enormous advertising often done by celebrities of all kinds, some brands have to deal with long waiting lists. The sold out, however, does nothing but increase the desire to buy, and for this reason the popularity of some niche brands has grown a lot in recent times. One example is Havre Studio, a Copenhagen-based label that sells luxury vintage clothing from Mexico City. A project that fits perfectly into the context of circular green fashion. Each of the pieces selected by Havre Studio is in fact unique, recovered and restored, made in its own way new and desirable. From oversized suits to Yves Saint Laurent maxi blazers, it is no coincidence that this fashion brand has captured the attention of the great supermodels. Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner are just some of Havre Studio’s trusted clients, from whom they source to look for ultra-contemporary vintage tailored suits.

An example of this is the anthracite gray suit chosen by Emily Ratajkowski a few days ago. An ensemble consisting of straight trousers with a masculine cut and an oversized tailored jacket, worn without additional garments.

A men’s suit, as stated by the brand itself on Instagram. How to copy Emrata’s look? It is impossible to have the same suit, as it is a unique piece, but recreating it is easy: an oversize suit is in fact one of the most popular purchases of the Fall Winter 2021/2022 season; just wear it with sober and careful garments, just like the supermodel.

Another example of Havre Studio’s vintage-style oversized jackets is that given by one of Kendall Jenner’s latest looks. The model of the Kardashian clan has in fact opted for an oversized contrasting blazer. One side made in a fabric of one color, the other in a contrasting one. An idea born from the Danish brand itself, which in the process of recycling and re-adapting the garments, often creates “new” ones, mixing them together. The supermodel wore the tailored jacket in a more casual version, with wide trousers, a t-shirt and a large Bottega Veneta woven leather bag.

The drops of goods on the Hevre Studio website are staggered, and highly anticipated by a large group of fashion addicts. Subscribing to the mailing list to stay up to date on the latest vintage fashion releases is certainly one of the first steps in recreating the looks of supermodels.

