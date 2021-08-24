the tricolor summer of international stars

Lair free all. In the summer, Covid also goes on vacation and thanks to vaccines and hot temperatures tourism has finally returned to breathe and our beautiful country to repopulate from north to south with villagers who have not seen each other for a while, especially those from overseas . There are many international stars who have chosen Italy for their holidays, serving paparazzi to gossip – or the scoop, in the luckiest cases – on a silver platter, often aboard a yacht of at least 30 meters. 85, to be precise, the one moored in July in the Marina Piccola bay, in Capri, which hosted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, returned together after 17 years. The super American couple did not go unnoticed either off the Isola Azzurra – where the b-side of J-Lo easily stole the show from the Faraglioni – much less during a walk in the square and through the alleys of the center, when hand in hand they sent on tilt hordes of tourists dreaming in front of the historic love found. ‘In front of’, in Positano, Emily Ratajkowski has delighted just as many with her dizzying curves, which in comparison the bends of the Amalfi Coast would seem like Route 66.

Lovers of Tuscany

Another beach another couple. After sowing the fierce fans in Venice, Harry Styles – who spent some time in Italy between June and July for the shooting of the film ‘My Policeman’ – fled to the Argentario with his now official girlfriend Olivia Wilde. A super luxury holiday shuttling between the 5-star hotel that hosted them and a mega yacht for their days as sea wolves, and it is off Porto Ercole that the two exchanged the long-awaited kiss, which immediately became viral on social media, deciding to show itself in the light of the Italian sun. But the former One Direction is not the only lover of Tuscany. Florentine break for Gwyneth Paltrow and her husband Brad Falchuck, who immortalized themselves on Ponte Vecchio in July, and the tycoon Elon Musk, John Legend with his wife Christine Teigen and their children in tow were also visiting Michelangelo’s city. It is enough to move about a hundred kilometers, towards the coast, to stumble upon the alley of Versilia. Very popular Forte dei Marmi, where in addition to local stars – from Ferragnez to Federica Panicucci, Claudio Marchisio, Andrea Bocelli, various and possible ones – the former NBA champion Magic Johnson was also spotted together with his family and the meat chef Salt Bae. Habitué of the homeland of Chianti Sting, who for years now spends most of the summer months on his estate south of Florence, between the village of Figline and Incisa Valdarno: 350 hectares of buen retiro, among olive groves and vineyards.

The tireless Sardinia and the charm of Liguria

Sardinia, which has always been one of the most chic destinations, cannot be missing from the appeal of the stars. Penelope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem sailed for weeks between the Costa Smeralda and Gallura, even if this year it was Liguria that was literally besieged by celebrities. Present in Portofino Elton John with his partner David Furnish and their two sons, Bono Vox in Porto Venere, and also here again J-Lo and Ben Affleck. A trip to Lazio, on the other hand, for Kendall Jenner who let herself be conquered by the crystalline sea of ​​Ponza.

Madonna show in Puglia

More than a super star, Madonna in Puglia seemed like a veteran of the pro loco. The stay in Borgo Egnazia – a luxurious resort in Savelletri, in the Itria Valley, which in previous years also hosted Naomi Campbell, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel – where on August 16 she celebrated her 63rd birthday with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, the sons and the whole ‘clan’, he soon gave way to a real spot for his favorite region. The pop star has in fact visited several cities, including Lecce, traveling aboard a historic train of the State Railways.

The romantic Venice

No sea for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who preferred Venice for their first trip to Italy with their daughter Daisy Dove, born in August last year. In the Serenissima, in these days, also Sharon Stone, waiting for the upcoming Film Festival that from next week will bring entire gondolas of stars to the city. No less romantic summer for George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin, from June on a permanent basis at Villa Oleandra – in Laglio, on Lake Como – with their twins. Now Italians by adoption.