The Trilogy, a collection not at all “definitive” and so disappointing – Nerd4.life

Many of those who got to play GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas in the 2000s probably waited with some impatience, or at least curiosity, GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a collection that had the aim of polishing the three great Rockstar Games classics. The result, as many of you already know, was, without going around it too much, disastrous.

Anyone who has read Francesco Serino’s review or who has seen some gameplay videos online in the last week knows what we are talking about. Net of some obvious improvements from the graphic point of view, at the same time the Grove Street Studios team not only failed to effectively mask the signs of aging (we are still talking about games that are twenty years old or almost), but it also took the load from ninety. Bugs and graphic glitches in abundance and not even present in the originals, performance problems, crashes, up to typing errors on signs and advertising signs, as well as some really questionable stylistic choices and others completely unfortunate. Tastes are tastes, mind you, but a change like this is objectively a mess:

Not to mention the rain, so bad and invasive that it gives you a headache:

These are just two examples, we could post many others, but we prefer to avoid. Let’s be clear it’s not all to be thrown away, despite everything GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas still remain today great classics that deserve to be discovered or replayed, but this re-edition leaves a bad taste in the mouth. As we know, the developers of Grove Street Games are working on corrective patches: probably the most serious technical problems, bugs and glitches will disappear, or at least that’s what we hope. But many, too many, defects we doubt that they will ever be fixed.

In short, GTA: The Trilogy is by no means “definitive”, but rather ruins the good memories we had of the originals. Some will say that he expected it, that the clues were all there. Not even an excerpt of gameplay extended to a few days after launch, the review codes sent to the editors on the day of the collection’s release and, in general, the doubts that emerged already with the first images and the comparative trailer published by Rockstar Games. In short, with hindsight we can not blame him. However, we also put ourselves in the shoes of those who wanted to give unconditional trust to a house that rarely misses a beat, renowned for the care with which it packages its products, and who now finds in their hands a product made in a sloppy and which probably would have needed more months of development to correct at least the most serious problems.

So why not postpone it? The answer is simple, the collection had to come out inevitably on the occasion of the twenty years of GTA 3 (among other things, a nice way to pay homage) and at the same time a possible postponement to 2022 could have put a spoke in the wheels. to the re-release of GTA 5. Not to mention the fact that next year will be hot in terms of thick releases and therefore a nostalgia operation like this would have struggled to find space. We are not justifying Rockstar Games, it is clear, which indeed has the further fault of having forever removed the originals and previous “re-releases” from the various digital stores, replacing them with this disappointing collection. Again, with hindsight, we agree with those on Steam who encouraged players to buy the originals while they were in time, since now the only way to do so is to be able to recover a physical copy or exploit illegal methods. Such a pity.

Parliamone is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial team but which is not necessarily representative of the Multiplayer.it editorial line.