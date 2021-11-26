The Trilogy Definitive Edition, comes a 2 GB texture pack – Nerd4.life

GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition it is not a very successful project, but fortunately there are modder who are fixing it. For example nigeez posted a texture pack 2GB with 4K textures for GTA: San Andreas Definitive Edition that greatly improves the graphics performance of the game.

Basically the mod it just replaces the original textures with some completely new ones. Note that by installing it, the graphic style will not be compromised. Nigeez was really rigorous from that point of view.

Currently the mod consists of 85 new textures, as well as new normal maps and roughness maps. It also improves the main roads and adds different pavements. If that wasn’t enough, by installing the mod you will have new sand, new earth, new mud, new concrete and new rocks. The textures in 4K are 90% of the total.

To download GTA SA – Project Texture Overhaul WIP you just have to go to the usual NexusMods. The installation is very simple: copy all the .pak files in the archive to the GTASA Gameface Content Paks ~ mods folder and that’s it.

Let’s also see some comparison images between the old and the new version:

A comparison between the old and the new version

Another comparison image between the old and the new version

GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition is available for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.