The Trilogy Definitive Edition for PC removed from Rockstar Games, that’s why – Nerd4.life

GTA: The Trilogy Definitive Edition for PC has been removed from Rockstar Games, which at some point found herself forced to explain the reason for this operation: it is necessary to delete some files included in the package by mistake.

After users were faced with an unexpected situation, with GTA Trilogy for PC not working and the Rockstar Games Launcher offline for hours, the development team released a short release explaining what happened.

“The Rockstar Games Launcher is back online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will not be able to be played or purchased until we have removed some files included in these versions by mistake, “the post reads.” We apologize for the inconvenience and we hope to be able to reactivate the game quickly . ”

It’s actually not the first time a problem similar: GTA: The Trilogy for PS5 and PS4 has also been removed from the PlayStation Store for a few hours, perhaps for the same reason.

In short, it seems that the launch of the wait remaster did not go exactly smoothly, nor was the opportunity given to international newspapers to be able to try the package with the traditional advance in order to come out with the reviews.