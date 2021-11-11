The Trilogy for PS5 and PS4 removed from PlayStation Store temporarily – Nerd4.life

A few hours after the release of the digital versions of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the version PS4 and PS5 of the trilogy was removed from PlayStation Store temporarily. Apparently this is due to the fact that some players have managed to activate their digital copy ahead of time.

The preload of the remastered trilogy has in fact been available for a few days, but the release of the copies will take place at 16:00 Italian today, Thursday 11 November. However, as VGC reports, some users in countries such as New Zealand, Australia and the UK have managed to launch their copy more than 24 hours ahead of schedule. Which among other things explains the gameplay videos of the PS4 version that appeared on the net yesterday.

For this reason, the purchase of the digital version of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been temporarily suspended. At the moment the dedicated page of the PlayStation Store is no longer viewable with the internal search, but only with an external web search, using for example Google (here the link). However, even by accessing in this way, the option relating to the purchase of the trilogy is not currently active and only the countdown relating to the publication is present,

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a shot from Vice City

Probably GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available again for purchase for PS5 and PS4 starting at 16:00 today, which is the launch time of the trilogy in the world.

Yesterday Rockstar Games unveiled the list of over 200 songs available in GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but sadly, a good number of tracks from the originals are missing from the remasters.