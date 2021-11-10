The Trilogy, gameplay video of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas in a leak – Nerd4.life

By now it is very close to the launch of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and unsurprisingly they appeared on the net in advance of the gameplay video of the three games of the collection.

A day after the launch of the remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, many players are clamoring for an extended gameplay footage from the collection, as for the moment Rockstar Games has limited itself to showing a short comparative trailer and a good number of images: too little to get an idea of ​​the improvements to the technical sector and the changes to the game dynamics promised by the developers.

Gameplay videos recorded by users who obtained their copy of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in advance were shared on the ResetEra forum for PS4. In the players below you can admire 33 minutes of GTA 3 gameplay and about 41 minutes of Vice City. While at this link you will find a short clip of GTA San Andreas off-screen. In the videos we can see some of the changes made in the collection, such as the wheel for selecting weapons and radio stations, as well as the ability to immediately restart a failed mission without having to manually return to the starting point.

We remind you that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available from tomorrow, Thursday 11 November for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC in digital version. From December 7, the trilogy will debut in physical edition stores for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation and Xbox platforms. In the first half of 2022, the collection will also arrive on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games has released a gallery of celebratory GIFs ahead of the launch of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.