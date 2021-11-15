The Trilogy is the technical disaster it seems, for Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

According to the analysis carried out by Digital Foundry, GTA: The Trilogy is exactly the technical disaster which appears to be, between drops in framerate on all platforms and not exactly exceptional remastering solutions, which are quite dumbfounded as we are talking about titles from the PS2 era.

To say, the best version is that PS4 Pro played in backward compatibility on PS5 (which still has its own native version), which keeps 60fps stable, while sacrificing resolution. Of course, it doesn’t make much sense that such old titles are struggling so much on modern systems, despite the remastering.

PS5 and Xbox Series X in fidelity mode manage to keep 30 fps but at the price of framepacing problems. Performance mode fares worse on PS5 than Xbox Series X, but retains more fidelity effects. In general, such a situation on any platform is not justifiable and the optimization work appears really weak.

It is probably for this reason that Rockstar Games he did not send the review codes to the newsrooms all over the world in time, because he knew he was about to launch a product that could be attacked from every point of view.