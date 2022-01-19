The Trilogy, minor technical problems and satisfactory sales, for the CEO of Take-Two – Nerd4.life

In an interview with CNBC, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games, said that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition stated that the game achieved great commercial success, while minimizing sui technical problems encountered at launch, in his view now resolved.

During the interview, the main topic of which was the negative market reaction to the acquisition of Zynga, there was mention of “some flaws in the new Grand Theft Auto” and how the game may have been released before the works were completed. , to which Zelnick stated:

“As for GTA Trilogy, it’s not really a new game. It was a remaster of existing titles. We initially had a technical problem, which we later fixed. And the game just went great for the company, ”Zelnick said.

Considering the state of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, the anger of users over bugs, glitches, performance issues and stylistic choices, and the subsequent public apology from Rockstar Games, followed by various corrective patches, it seems to us a bit It is forced to minimize everything to a single “technical problem”.

As VGC points out, Zelnick’s comments on the collection are probably an attempt to reassure or not further worry investors already upset by the news of the acquisition of Zynga, the mobile gaming giant, for 12.7 billion.