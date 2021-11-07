Tech

The Trilogy, new images of the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5 and PS4 versions – Nerd4.life

A few days to the launch of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition the Rockstar Games web portal has been updated by presenting new images taken from the console and PC versions of the collection.

Not all of the shots are completely unpublished, but the interesting thing is that they were published by Rockstar broken down by platform. Therefore they should represent the graphic quality of the respective versions.

Find the new screenshots of the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC versions of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition in the galleries below, divided precisely by platform. As for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, the images are identical to those that appeared on the Xbox Store and that we reported on our pages a few days ago.

Nintendo Switch

PS4

PS5

PC

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available starting from11 November in digital version. A physical edition for PS4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms will hit stores on December 7th. In the first half of 2022, remasters will also arrive on iOS and Android mobile devices.

The collection includes the remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas polished both in terms of graphics and gameplay, thanks to the addition of updated controls and small goodies, such as the possibility of immediately restarting a failed mission. without having to manually return to the starting point. If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read our special dedicated to GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition with the most interesting news of the collection.

