The Trilogy, preload available on Xbox, Switch and soon on PS5 and PS4, but no PC – Nerd4.life

A little less than a week after the launch of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games has announced that as of now the preload Digital versions of the collection are available or will soon be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. For the PC versioninstead, there will be no preload.

The confirmation came from the official Rockstar website, where we learn that the preload is already available for the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms. PS4 and PS5 players will have to wait until 12:00 am local time for the preload to begin.

As for the PC version, however, as mentioned at the beginning, the GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be downloadable on the Rockstar Games Launcher only from launch. We are talking about 45 GB for the installation files, a figure that is not excessive, but the thing rightly will make more than one user turn up their noses.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, CJ and his gang in a San Andreas shot

Digital versions of the game will be available starting from 15:00 on Friday 11 November in Italy. We also remind you that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will also be available in physical edition for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PS4 starting from 7 December.

We also remind you that at the launch of the collection, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition will be included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, while in December GTA 3 will enter that of PlayStation Now.