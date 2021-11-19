The Trilogy, Rockstar apologizes for the technical problems, update coming – Nerd4.life

A little over a week after launch and after the harsh criticism and complaints of the community, Rockstar Games has posted a statement on its official website apologizing for the technical problems of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and states that he intends to solve them with a series of updates, with the first one arriving in the next few days.

“Updated versions of these classics do not meet our quality standards or the standards our fans expect,” reads the Rockstar Games post on its official website. “We have plans to fix the technical issues and improve each title in the future. With each of the updates planned, the games will reach the quality level they deserve.”

As mentioned at the beginning, the first Update will be available within the next few days for all versions of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Rockstar Games hasn’t added any further details on this, but we will not fail to update you as soon as there are news.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a shot starring Tommy Vercetti

Rockstar Games also claims to understand fans asking to be able to play the original versions of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas. For this reason the original trilogy it will soon be available for PC on the Rockstar Store as a bundle. Anyone who has purchased the Definitive Edition for PC will be able to download the bundle for free.

An unfortunate note, to conclude: Rockstar Games claims that Grove Street Games development team members were harassed and insulted on social networks. For this reason he asks the community to maintain a civil and respectful tone while waiting for the problems to be resolved.

As you can read in our review of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, net of some improvements to the technical sector, the remastered of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas at present present numerous bugs, glitches, but also more serious technical problems such as unstable performance and freeze problems.