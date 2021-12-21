The Trilogy, Rockstar Games gives a game or a DLC to those who buy the PC version – Nerd4.life

Tech

Those who have bought or will buy GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC will receive a Rockstar Games game or DLC as a gift. This is the new initiative launched by the software house in view of Christmas.

On the occasion of the Christmas sales of its store, Rockstar Games has revealed that all those who purchase the PC version of the trilogy will receive 7 euros discount on their next purchase in the Rockstar Games store (with an amount equal to or greater than 12 euros). Also, as an added bonus those who have already purchased GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PC or will by 5 January 2022 can redeem a game or a DLC for free among those of their choice, which are shown below:

  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition
  • Max Payne 3
  • LA Noire
  • Bully: Scholarship Edition
  • A Great White Shark Prepaid Card for GTA Online
  • 55 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online

GTA: The Trilogy, a shot from San Andreas Definitive Edition

GTA: The Trilogy, a shot from San Andreas Definitive Edition

For more details on the initiative, please refer to the dedicated Rockstar Games support page. We remind you, among other things, that by purchasing the remastered trilogy by 1 July 2022 you will also receive the classic one as a gift.

Rockstar Store’s Christmas promotions include 40% off an assortment of clothing and accessories camps, as well as offers with discounts between 50% and 70% for a variety of PC games, with one special 20% discount for GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

