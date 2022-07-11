The Trio SR9 reinvents the hits of today’s pop-music

Founded in 2010 at the National Conservatory of Music and Dance of Lyon in Lyon, the Trio SR9 trained in classical and contemporary music, brings together Paul Changarnier, Nicolas Cousin and Alexandre Esperet. Under the guidance of arranger Clément Ducol, they sing and play percussion ranging from the marimba (with which they have often adapted Bach, Satie, Ravel and some contemporary composers) to handclaps, passing through everyday objects diverted in order to give a more intimate color to the hits of Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey. In preview we discover the tube of Franck Ocean. “In Super Rich Kids there is something immutable, it’s a lesson in simplicity with a very particular groove, well down in time. It was obvious to seize it with the airy voice of Malik. A bit of California sunshine in Ferber’s Studio A!” according to Clément Ducol:

“I chose to sing this title because it’s a piece that I love for its groove, quite minimal, a cyclical instrumental, the piece takes us in several directions with the different vocal lines. It’s not easy to sing, but I like challenges… And I find that the text speaks perfectly of the spirit of the times…»

Exit the guitars, piano, bass, synths, machines of the original titles. The percussionists take side roads with their triangles, donkey’s jaw, cymbals, Chinese gong, vibraphone, wind machine and so on. Here, after two hours of tuning crystal glasses of all sizes filled more or less with water to make them vibrate at different frequencies. the trio makes them sing with Sandra Nkake on Lana Del Rey’s great classic:

Like the work done by Clément Ducol on his two albums About Nina Simon and Around Chet, he links here an exciting percussive instrumental universe with essential voices of today and keeps only the outline. “Everything is artifice, and yet everything is natural and strictly choreographed“. Singer Camille revisits Happy by Pharrell Wiliams, a sunny song that she likes to listen to. “I never would have thought of taking it back, it’s such a hit. I gave in to temptation thanks to the Trio SR9. We had a lot of fun playing this live, acoustic and minimalist version. I hope you will listen to it with renewed happiness!» :

The Scrapbook Already seen will be released on August 26 on the Nø Førmat label!

In concert :

on October 4 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris

October 28 at the Opéra National de Lyon