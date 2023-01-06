The triplazo on the horn of the worst team in the NBA that makes a fool of the Warriors

There is no one who can tame the NBA, absolutely trapped in a spiral of madness. one night after De’Aaron Fox gave the victory to the Kings with 0.4 seconds to play and that with that tiny time Markkanen scored a game-winning three pointer canceled at the end, in the same early morning that the Raptors raised 11 points in the last 50 seconds, Saddiq Bey He also did it with a triple final. Another surreal ending for, in this case, the worst team in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons, to make a fool of the Warriors and at home (119-122).

With a single second to go, the pistonswho arrived with the worst record in the league at 11-29, frustrated another happy ending for those from Bahia. klay thompson tied with a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left to send the game into overtime but Bey nailed an improbable 3-pointer that silenced the game. Chase Center.

The Warriors dreamed of another ending like their last game, also in San Francisco, when DiVincenzo he forced overtime against the Hawks with a 3-pointer at the buzzer the night Thompson scored 54 points. The shooting guard scored 30 points with 11/23 shooting and 3/10 3-pointers, while Jordan Poole he left 24 on 9/22 shooting and also 3/10 from the perimeter. Bojan Bogdanovic he was the Pistons’ leading scorer with 29 (10/15 on TC).

Golden State, as strong at home as it is not abroad -with a record of 3-16 at home-, barely added the third defeat of the course against their fans but one of those that hurt. Ninth with 20-19 Steve Kerr now in the West, those from the Bay are looking forward to Saturday, in which Stephen Curry You will be reassessed for your injury.

