Sports

The triplazo on the horn of the worst team in the NBA that makes a fool of the Warriors

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 62 1 minute read

There is no one who can tame the NBA, absolutely trapped in a spiral of madness. one night after De’Aaron Fox gave the victory to the Kings with 0.4 seconds to play and that with that tiny time Markkanen scored a game-winning three pointer canceled at the end, in the same early morning that the Raptors raised 11 points in the last 50 seconds, Saddiq Bey He also did it with a triple final. Another surreal ending for, in this case, the worst team in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons, to make a fool of the Warriors and at home (119-122).

With a single second to go, the pistonswho arrived with the worst record in the league at 11-29, frustrated another happy ending for those from Bahia. klay thompson tied with a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left to send the game into overtime but Bey nailed an improbable 3-pointer that silenced the game. Chase Center.

The Warriors dreamed of another ending like their last game, also in San Francisco, when DiVincenzo he forced overtime against the Hawks with a 3-pointer at the buzzer the night Thompson scored 54 points. The shooting guard scored 30 points with 11/23 shooting and 3/10 3-pointers, while Jordan Poole he left 24 on 9/22 shooting and also 3/10 from the perimeter. Bojan Bogdanovic he was the Pistons’ leading scorer with 29 (10/15 on TC).

Golden State, as strong at home as it is not abroad -with a record of 3-16 at home-, barely added the third defeat of the course against their fans but one of those that hurt. Ninth with 20-19 Steve Kerr now in the West, those from the Bay are looking forward to Saturday, in which Stephen Curry You will be reassessed for your injury.

read also

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 day ago
0 62 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“This is incredible”: Ja Morant’s attitude that ignited the debate in the NBA, mockery or mischief?

17 hours ago

Damar Hamlin in critical condition; NFL postpones Bills vs. Bengals

4 days ago

This is how Georgina Rodríguez will have to dress in Saudi Arabia

24 mins ago

While Cristiano arrives at Al-Nassr, is Messi presented with Pumas? – Fox Sports

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2023, All Rights Reserved  | D1SoftballNews.com
Back to top button