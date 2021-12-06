The triumph of Zoe at the Zecchino d’oro: “I would like to be like Ariana Grande” – Chronicle

Impruneta, December 6, 2021 – It is all imprunetina the victory of the 64th edition of the Zecchino d’Oro: Zoe Adamelli, 9, came first with the song “Superbabbo” written by Marco Masini, a neighbor in Impruneta. A combination that brings the province of Florence to the highest podium of the children’s song festival, which this year also had a Florentine in charge, namely Carlo Conti. Until now, Tuscany had ranked first twice: in 1964 the Pistoian Federico Frosini won with Sandro Violet “The brothers of the west”, and in 1989 with “Corri topolino” sung by Nicolas Torselli, from the province of Lucca.

Blond hair , blue eyes, some freckles on her face and a contagious smile, Zoe and her song got off to a good start right from the first episode. So much – and understandable – his happiness, like that of the whole Impruneta that gathered around his parents and little sister. Zoe explained that the song “speaks of my father”, a “superbabbo” who, as the text signed by Masini (with Veronica Rauccio and Emiliano Cecere) says, has soft hands that act as a pillow, caresses to scold, tirelessness, arms as big as wings, Zoe adds, “he helps me study, laughs and plays board games with me, he even takes me fishing.”









Just proclaimed the winning song, Zoe and Marco Masini received the compliments of the mayor of Impruneta Alessio Calamandrei: “And now enjoy the victory”, he said to the little girl, who attends the 4th D at the elementary school of Tavarnuzze, has a great passion for singing – “I’m the only one good at home, singing” – and she studies at the Impruneta music school, in Laura Landi’s class. “When I grow up I would like to be a singer – she said – because every time I listen to my favorite, Ariana Grande, I would like to be like her”.

“It is a great thrill to see our student participate and win the Zecchino d’oro. You were super good!”, Complimented them by the music school. At home, her little sister is waiting for her, the cat Virgola that they have just given her, and the dog Bruce who is the same age as her. Then many friends and fellow villagers, ready to welcome their very young festival winner and to renew a big round of applause for Marco Masini.