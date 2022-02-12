the trophy goes to Chelsea, who beat Palmeiras in extra time

Havertz’s penalty in the 117th minute is worth the definitive 2-1 for the Blues after Veiga responded to Lukaku in regular time. First time for the Blues in this competition

In Abu Dhabi the Chelsea he graduates Club world champion for the first time in its history. In the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, Tuchel’s team folded 2-1 Palmeiras. The Blues break the deadlock in the 55th minute thanks to a great header by Lukaku. Thiago Silva’s hand ball leads to 1-1 on a penalty by Veiga at 64 ‘. With 3 ‘from the end of extra time, Luan’s irregular touch and penalty of the success converted by Havertz.

After the misstep in the 2012-2013 season, Chelsea win the Club World Cup for the first time in their history in their second attempt. Thus canceled the knockout of nine seasons ago against Corinthians; to have the worst against the European champions is another Brazilian team like Palmeiras.

Nice first half that played by the latter, very dangerous in a couple of circumstances between 24 ‘and 27’: first Dudu turns on Azpilicueta and, from the edge, leaves a broadside that goes off a little high above the crossbar, then on the development of an interesting counterattack, the same number 7 goes to the shooting, but loses the right times face to face with Christensen. The Blues are in trouble and Tuchel is also forced to change Mount (injured) for Pulisic at half an hour. At the end of the first half, a great save by Weverton, forced to stretch to deflect the trip for a corner from outside Thiago Silva with the tip of his gloves.

Rudiger also tries from 25 meters at the start of the second half, but his lash ends just above the crossbar. However, the advantage of Tuchel’s men was postponed only for a few minutes: Hudson-Odoi’s cross with the tachometer from the left and Lukaku’s imperious detachment, who in the 55th minute took the time from Luan and bags. The former Inter Milan is still on the net as in the semifinal against Al Hilal. Palmeiras, however, did not give up at all and immediately grabbed the equalizer in the 64th minute: hand ball by Thiago Silva and penalty awarded by the Var and then transformed by Raphael Veiga, who displaced Mendy. At 73 ‘Pulisic touches the post on Lukaku’s support. We go to extra time, where everything is decided with 3 ‘from the end: another touch of hand, this time from Luan (who will then also be sent off in full recovery), and it is still technology to support the referee. Havertz’s penalty sends Blues fans present in Abu Dhabi into ecstasy.

In the ‘final’ of the tournament, it is Al Ahly who take third place at the expense of Al-Hilal, reduced to nine against eleven already on 28 ‘(Pereira and Kanno expelled): it ends 4-0 thanks to Ibrahim’s brace (8 ‘and 17’) and the goals of Abdelkader (40 ‘) and El Solia (64’).