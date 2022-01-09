The troubled Africa Cup begins

On Sunday evening, with the first two matches of the group stage, the 33rd edition of the African Cup begins, the continental tournament of African professional football. It will start with more than three years of delay from the date originally scheduled, moved three times for always different reasons and remained in doubt until a few weeks ago.

It will last almost a month and will be played entirely in Cameroon, a country that has invested heavily to host the tournament and which since the beginning of December has a new federal president, former Barcelona and Inter striker Samuel Eto’o. To host the event, the country has built two large stadiums with over 50,000 seats: one in Douala, the other in the capital Yaoundé, built by an Italian company and dedicated to Paul Biya, the second president of Cameroon in office for over thirty ‘ years.

The African Cup is the second longest-running continental tournament in international football. It has been played since 1957, three years before the establishment of the UEFA European Championships. Its history, especially recent, has however been marked by organizational difficulties mainly linked to the biennial frequency and the winter period in which it usually takes place. In fact, playing a competition between January and February every two years means depriving dozens of teams from all over the world, especially European ones, of many players in a period in which the calendars are full of commitments. Among the players called up for this edition, over twenty come from Serie A, about forty from the English Premier League and almost sixty from the French Ligue 1.

Also for this reason, in 2017 the former Malagasy president of the African confederation Ahmad Ahmad – suspended for five years from FIFA for embezzlement – moved the competition to the summer to align with international calendars, without however taking into account some fundamental factors.

The 2019 edition, the one initially assigned to Cameroon, was diverted to Egypt due to delays in the construction of the structures and concerns about the clashes between the government army and separatists in the Anglophone region of the country, in the vicinity of two cities destined to host the tournament. The move caused the subsequent assignments to be postponed, in order to compensate Cameroon with the 2021 edition.

In January 2020, however, the African confederation realized that it would be a problem to organize the cup in Cameroon between June and July, i.e. in the rainy season. He therefore decided to bring it back to the traditional period, between January and February 2021. A few months later, in June 2020, the effects of the global pandemic required a second postponement, which until a few weeks ago had risked not being the last.

The new risks linked to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, identified in November between Botswana and South Africa and then spread widely in Europe, had threatened the third move, also due to persistent concerns about the Cameroonian organization, still considered lacking. In December, however, the new South African president of the confederation, Patrice Motsepe, finally confirmed the tournament, saying: «We must have faith in ourselves as Africans. And we must be convinced that we can host a very successful cup in Cameroon ».

In Europe, clubs and associations had insisted on a third postponement, which had led several African players to expose themselves in the first person to defend their competition, including Victor Osimhen of Napoli (not called up for the serious injury to the cheekbone suffered in the league against Inter). Ajax striker Sebastien Haller, one of the Ivory Coast squads, spoke of a lack of respect for Africa and the different treatment that other continental tournaments receive.

If, on the other hand, we move to the purely sporting level of the competition, the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon could be one of the most spectacular editions, if the contagions between the players were to remain under control. The Algeria of the Milan player Ismael Bennacer, awarded as the best player in the last edition, and of the captain Riyhad Mahrez, is considered the favorite by everyone, but historically the North African national teams have always struggled in the editions played in the sub-Saharan part of the continent.

Then there is the Egypt of the best African footballer of his time, Mohamed Salah; Senegal with Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli and Sadio Mané of Liverpool; Achraf Hakimi’s Morocco; the Ivory Coast of Haller and the Milan player Franck Kessié; Cameroon playing at home with Karl Toko Ekambi and the next Inter goalkeeper, Andrè Onana. There will also be two rookie nationals, the Comoros Islands and Gambia, which has six players from Italy, two of which from Serie C (Sheikh Sibi of Virtus Verona and Yusupha Bobb of Piacenza).

The Africa Cup – which officially remained that of 2021 as it already happened with the European Championships and the Olympics – begins with Cameroon-Burkina Faso (5 pm) and Ethiopia-Cape Verde (8 pm). After a month of matches, the final will take place on February 6 at the Biya stadium in Yaoundé. In Italy, the tournament broadcasting rights have been acquired exclusively by Discovery, which will broadcast the matches on the Discovery + subscriber platform.