the troubles are linked for Cristiano Ronaldo

Against Everton last Saturday, Manchester United lost again (1-0). A disappointing performance where Cristiano Ronaldo split with a bad gesture. After the game, he dropped a young fan’s phone as he walked into the locker room. The regional police even launched an investigation following the Portuguese striker’s bloodshed. Wanting to catch up, Cristiano Ronaldo invited Jake Harding, the young Everton fan to Old Trafford in order to make amends. As reported the Liverpool Echo, this proposal will be rejected. The young fan’s mother, Sarah Kelly, notably spoke of “an assault” which “bruised” her son’s hand.

“She went on to explain why he will not be going to Old Trafford: after what I see, if someone attacked him in the street and then asked us to come over for dinner, would we? just because he’s Cristiano Ronaldo? Why would we? It’s like we owe him a favor, but I’m sorry, we don’t. We kindly declined the offer to go to United because Jake doesn’t want to go and he doesn’t want to see Ronaldo. He said it quite clearly. These are not my words, these are the words of my son. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about. It affected him more than me, so I gave him everything to make up his own mind. He doesn’t want to go to United, he doesn’t want to go see Ronaldo. All I’m saying right now is it’s in the hands of the police.” explained the young woman in particular. The troubles don’t seem to be over for Cristiano Ronaldo.