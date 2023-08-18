Sports

The Truce Is Over: Selena Gomez Rekindles The Drama With Hailey With Her Latest Release

Selena Gomez has taken advantage of a viral drama between her, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner a few months back to make more money; Or at least that’s what her TikTok fans think about Rare Beauty’s promotion of her new eyebrow gel.

In a new post from her social network, Selena Gomez promoted the new release of Rare Beauty writing: “You know how much I love brow foils and I’m so excited to finally share that my new brow gel, @rarebeauty Brow Harmony, is here! It’s my go-to for that natural, puffy, arched forehead.”

Soon after, over 16,000 people commented on the post. Referencing all of last February’s drama. “Oh, he did it!” A user wrote. “She did it and we are here to find the subtle answers to the nonsense and turn it into a business move! Yes ma’am! Purchase!”, While another commented: “I love the story behind all this!”

To put you in context, in February, Selena Gomez posted a TikTok in which she It was seen that he has laminated his eyebrows too much. Within hours, Kylie Jenner shared a story via Instagram showing off her plucked brows, writing: “Was it an accident?” What her fans thought was a joke on Selena Gomez’s TikTok and her eyebrows. Kylie then posted a photo of herself and Hailey Bieber showing off their furrowed brows.

Shortly thereafter, Jenner defended herself against the controversy, writing in a post: “No hint towards Selena. I didn’t see your brow posts! You are creating something from nothing. This is nonsense”. Later, Gomez herself commented: Well done @KylieJenner. Everything is unnecessary. I’m a Kylie fan!” From there, users delved deeper into Gomez’s history. Bieber, who never commented on the post.

Whether Selena was referring to drama or not, Rare Beauty’s Brow Gel Is Now Available and it’s definitely a Sure for one to complete Where eyebrows are the hero.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber: The photo no one expected.

