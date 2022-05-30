The true and chilling story that inspired the movie “The Mystery of the Lighthouse”

“The Mystery of the Lighthouse” is a 2018 Scottish film directed by Kristoffer Nyholm and has the leading roles of Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan and Connor Swindells. The story was a success that lasts just over an hour and a half and in its official synopsis it states: “On an island off the Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers disappear without a trace. Inspired by the true story of the mystery of the Flannan Island.

The plot of “The Lighthouse Mystery” It is chilling when you take into consideration that an event of great similarity had its correlate in real life; but, as you can see in the trailer, the three lighthouse workers find a shipment of gold and from that moment on they debate what to do with it, something that will culminate in their inexplicable disappearance.

Related news

It is worth mentioning that the facts that gave rise to the fiction date back to the beginning of the Twentieth century when the three lighthouse keepers, James Ducat, Thomas Marshall and William MacArthurThey disappeared from their post without a trace. Only a landing in December 1900 warned of the situation but everything seemed peaceful in the lighthouse, without finding an answer to the lack of workers.

Source: Netflix

After an investigation, without certainty, it was concluded that the three had been hit by a strong storm that caused their deaths and the disappearance of their bodies. In any case, among the inhabitants of the flannan islandsthe story gave rise to all kinds of speculation.

The truth is that this story that contains a great mystery was recently incorporated into the catalog of Netflixand apparently it would be close to becoming one of the events of the moment and the number of reproductions in it does not stop rising.