The true and chilling story that inspired the movie “The Mystery of the Lighthouse”

“The Mystery of the Lighthouse” is a 2018 Scottish film directed by Kristoffer Nyholm and has the leading roles of Gerard Butler, Peter Mullan and Connor Swindells. The story was a success that lasts just over an hour and a half and in its official synopsis it states: “On an island off the Scottish coast, three lighthouse keepers disappear without a trace. Inspired by the true story of the mystery of the Flannan Island.

The plot of “The Lighthouse Mystery” It is chilling when you take into consideration that an event of great similarity had its correlate in real life; but, as you can see in the trailer, the three lighthouse workers find a shipment of gold and from that moment on they debate what to do with it, something that will culminate in their inexplicable disappearance.

