The true owner of Mexican soccer, according to Faitelson

David Faitelson, Mexican journalist

April 28, 2022 4:19 p.m.

Gianni Infantino, president of the International Federation of Associated Football (FIFA), is visiting Mexico, with his sights set on the 2026 World Cup to be held in the country, the United States and Canada. However, the presence of the main leader of world football was in the background, since a character monopolized all the photos.

More Tri news:

They gave him the 10 of the National Team in a World Cup, now he sells shirts

Infantino threw flowers to Mexico, its soccer tradition and the Azteca stadium. In the midst of all this tour that he made around the country, he also took time to visit Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the Republic. During the stay of the top FIFA leader, there was a protagonist who attracted more attention than Infantino himself.

This is Emilio Azcágarra, the hard man from Club América, who was with Infantino this Thursday. The president of Televisa accompanied Infantino during his visit to the Azteca stadium together with Yon de Luisa, the main director of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

The reactions were not long in coming and David Faitelson was very harsh when questioning Azcárraga’s leading role during Infantino’s visit to Mexico. “Would Infantino have any doubts about who owns Mexican soccer?” asked the communicator.

The relationship between Azcárraga and Yon de Luisa:

With what was experienced this Thursday, it is shown that Yon de Luisa is the “puppet” of Azcárraga. The president of the FMF has close relations with the owner of América, since he was vice president of Televisa Deportes and was also a director of the ‘eagles’.

More Tri news:

Neither Jiménez nor Lozano, the Mexican who respects Gianni Infantino the most