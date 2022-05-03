The true precursor of Horizon is this adventure game that I recommend because you may not know it

Almost all of us have praised the Horizon saga for its originality, and it is true that there were not (and still are not) too many games with its approach. However, it is also important to remember one of the video games that was a great inspiration to him and, incidentally, claim one of the favorite studios of the 3DJuegos editorial team. Today we talk about Enslaved, from Ninja Theory.

Returning to Enslaved after more than 10 years since its release is quite an experience for the fans who are fans of Ninja Theory. Now that the studio was bought by Microsoft, its financial peace of mind is beyond any doubt and its future is bright, however there was a time when they played it self-distributing releases like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice because they had chained several games in which the quality and sales did not walk hand in hand. One of them is this formidable action and adventure title that concerns us today.

If you remember, and if I don’t refresh your memory in a heartbeat, in the game we embody monkey who accompanied by the young Trip are drawn into a futuristic action adventure that is inspired by the legendary work Journey to the West that has inspired dozens of other video games as well as animes like Dragon Ball, among many others. This is how we started a campaign that I returned to a few months ago and that has cost me about 9 hours to finish, more or less. A very pleasant time, for a game that without reinventing the wheel does offer that mid-range production entertainment that is so lacking today. While almost everything right now is either brutal blockbusters from a production value point of view or more modest (but often much more interesting) indies, this Enslaved had powerful and very engaging mids, albeit sensible and far removed from wasteful level of values ​​that the greats of the moment used to show off. Of course, talented figures stood out in it, such as the presence of Andy Serkis playing Monkey (voice and movements) or the script by the well-known Alex Garland.

Enslaved had a powerful and very attractive medium, although sensibleThe exploration is the part that works best, although Monkey’s movement is a bit rough by today’s standards, the truth is that the artistic beauty of the scenarios makes it a pleasure to explore them. The future of the game reminds us of titles that we have often seen later in video games such as The Last of Us or Horizon: Zero Dawn, however at the time it was tremendously new. We had not seen too many adventures with those futuristic scenarios abandoned and covered by vegetation. It is something that still attracts powerful attention. The camera, moreover, is the classic one for third-person action, behind the protagonist and allowing us to orbit 360º around him. However, when it is needed for gameplay, or to show us the most spectacular part of a staging, there are many times when it is fixed at the best angle.

The combat is probably the weakest part. Enslaved almost always tries to make you use him as little as possible, inviting you to use traps or distractions to kill enemies, and that is that in frontal melee you will almost always be lost. The combination of stealth, platforming and exploration to find not only the best path but also the possible improvements is fantastic and, although not all the elements are on the same level, the truth is that it works and its variety ends up being the main engine for continue the adventure.

Even 12 years later he looks very respectable todayWhen the enemies become the great threats, yes, it is in the final stretch. That’s when the DMC authors’ bestiary or Heavenly Sword bring out the artillery. I do not want to make spoilers, far from it, but it is when the somewhat routine robots of most of the campaign give way to much more original creatures and, as we said before, truly precursors in terms of concept of those that Aloy faces in your adventures.

If to the strength of the fighting in the final stretch, we add the spectacular nature of the locations chosen to develop and a plot outcome that seems to be where Garland really wanted to go and that, of course, leaves no one indifferent: We have the perfect ending for the story of Monkey and Tripp who work very well as a tandem and have a lot of chemistry together.

It is a video game that you can find very cheap today both in physical and digital format and that, of course, supports backward compatibility on Xbox Series X (if I had had to take out my old Xbox 360, I probably wouldn’t have played it again). There is not FPS boost at the time I played it, but I did see it a little sharper than I remembered it, which together with the HDR that the console usually implements very well in these video games makes the title, even 12 years later, look very respectable Today. An adventure that, in short, you cannot miss.