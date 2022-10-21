The true relationship between Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig after Vikings

Six seasons were enough for Vikingos to be remembered as the best series of its genre in the entertainment industry and launch its protagonists to international fame. Two of the most popular are without a doubt Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig.

With a modest premiere, the series vikings became quite a surprise when after debuting in March 2013 on the channel History Channel was drawing the attention of lovers of the historical narratives of the legendary Nordic warriors, but it was released on other streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime Video Y Netflix which catapulted the production and its cast in the international arena. Of its protagonists, the ones that continue to cause the most interest are the actors Katherine Winnick Y Alexander Ludwig.

Vikings: Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick became two of the favorite protagonists of the famous series

Created by Michael Hirstin Vikings we met one of the iconic female characters of the Nordic legends, lagerthaplayed by actress Katherine Winnick. During the 6 seasons that the series lasted, without a doubt, the fierce and beautiful squire was one of the fundamental pillars of the subsequent success of the production until almost its end. Her character was introduced in the story as the first wife of Ragnar Lothbrock (Travis Fimmel) and queen of Kattegat, mother of the warrior’s firstborn son named Bjorn.

On the other hand, the young actor Alexander Ludwiggave life to Bjorn Ironside from the second season. As will be recalled, at the beginning he was first represented to the fans, played in his younger stage by actor Nathan O’Toole and then in the beginning of his adult life until the end by Ludwig, who was in charge of catapulting his role as one of the most admired by millions of fans around the world, as a very interesting version of a real life figure.

As Vikings aired over the years, the leaked photos and videos from behind the scenes of the production were proof of the good relationship of its actors, especially between Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig . The first samples were given by Winnick who repeatedly revealed how the good friendship he maintains with his son in fiction was forged, affirming that this off-screen behavior was an essential element to help Lagertha and Bjorn’s excellent chemistry.

Alexander Ludwig and Katheryn Winnick’s chemistry in Vikings was thanks to their behind-the-scenes relationship

“Alex and I are very close friends. We go out together, we go out to dinner, we drink… We have a strong bond, which really helps when you’re acting. I’ve been on shows before where I didn’t have any relationships with my partners and it’s hard.”

The statements of the actress would end up completing her co-stars Travis Fimmel, Clive Standen and the same Alexander Ludwig, who repeatedly highlighted the good atmosphere that was always lived within the filming. The latter declared that they were all very close, a fact that has indisputably remained over the years after the series ended in December 2020.

Despite the fact that almost two years have passed since Vikings broadcast its last episode to make way for the spin-off Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix, which takes place 100 years after the last events of the original series, Ludwig and Winnick continue to meet now as old friends, as evidenced by their comments on the posts of their respective accounts on social networks, especially on Instagram.