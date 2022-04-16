The true state of health of Chyno Miranda, according to Nacho

For some time the singer Venezuelan Chyno Miranda He is away from public life and little is known about his state of health. Nachohis former partner in the Chinese duo and Nachospoke about the state of health of his colleague, of whom it is only known that he went to live in Venezuela from Miami after the breakup with the mother of his son, the influencer Natasha Araos.

During an interview offered for the television program Hoy Día, broadcast by the Hispanic network Telemundo, Nacho He assured that for the moment he has not been able to have direct contact with Chyno; however, she contacted a relative of the singer in Venezuela and assured him that he is stable.

“Through a cousin of his, who is a friend of mine, he gave me very good news. She told me that his recovery is going very well, that they have even been noticing changes that were not there before. He is still focused on recovering and I feel that this is where he should have all his energy, “Mendoza said about who was his partner in the Calle Ciega group and later in the duet Chyno y Nacho.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/04/14/group-of-people-with-musical-instruments-833a180c.jpg The last presentation of Chyno Miranda with Nacho. (EXTERNAL SOURCE&NBSP;)

In 2020, Jesús Alberto Miranda, Chyno’s real name, was infected with Covid-19 and since then he has been facing the consequences of the disease, such as peripheral neuropathy that has prevented him from walking normally, since it affects the Central Nervous System. This condition has caused weakness, numbness and pain, usually in the feet.

The artist spoke last year of the dramatic situation in which he found himself, contracting COVID-19, which almost left him paralyzed.

“COVID-19 triggered a compromise in the nervous system that led to peripheral neuropathy,” he said.

The artist said that he faced encephalitis or inflammation of the brain and said that they were difficult times, he had a lot of depression and a lot of sadness.

“When I returned home I had to learn to bathe, to do everything again and I really felt very bad,” he added.