the true story behind the film with Emma Stone and Viola Davis

MILAN – Set in the 1960s in Jackson, Mississippi, The Help – you can find it on CHILI – tells of the relationship between three extraordinary women, whose friendship is linked to a secret manuscript that breaks social rules and puts them in danger. Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan (Emma Stone) has just graduated from Ole Miss and would like to be a writer. Unlike her peers, Skeeter is primarily interested in her own career, and momentarily sets aside the goal of marrying and having children, much to the dismay of her friends and her mother. When she starts writing for a local newspaper, where she’s been asked to curate a column on advice for housewives, she turns to Aibileen (Viola Davis), her best friend’s maid; Aibileen begins to tell her the moving story of her life, and Skeeter, encouraged by a New York publisher, becomes involved in writing a secret project.

Aibileen Clark is a housekeeper who has always worked at Jackson’s white homes. She raised 17 children from other families and a son of her own, who tragically died in an accident. Despite the terrible grief, Aibileen finds the strength to move forward, in the faith and closeness of her best friend, Minny (Octavia Spencer). Discreetly, with courage and dignity, Aibileen continues to carry out her duties with the Leefolt family, caring for their youngest daughter, Mae Mobley (Emma Henry). When Skeeter enters her life, Aibileen for the first time opens up and tells her his story; this apparently harmless action will instead trigger violent reactions.

Minny Jackson is a rather cheeky woman, she is 33, she works as a housekeeper and is considered the best cook in Mississippi. He works for Hilly Holbrook (Bryce Dallas Howard), but in an act of defiance he gets fired, and then travels to the outskirts of Jackson, agreeing to work for the lonely Celia Foote (Jessica Chastain), a woman who lives in a whole dimension. her. Minny is Aibileen’s best friend and has helped her cope with her grief over the loss of her son. Though strong and independent, Minny is the voice of reason, and is somewhat skeptical of Skeeter’s project. Their unlikely alliance generates an intense friendship, which instills in each of them the courage to transcend the boundaries that define them, as well as the awareness that sometimes those boundaries must be violated, for example by trying to spread awareness in others that times they are changing.

Deeply moving, full of humor, hope and feelings, The Help it is a universal and timeless story that celebrates the courage of change. The film touches on a strong and exciting theme and is populated by interesting and courageous characters, looking for their role in the world, and who ultimately triumph, becoming the heroes of everyday life. And just as friendship is the central theme of the story of The Help, it was the friendship that favored the transposition of this project into reality. Director / writer Tate Taylor and Kathryn Stockett, author of the book of the same name, are childhood friends who grew up together in Jackson, Mississippi, in the 1970s.

“When I read your book, I was hooked. I was struck by the authenticity of this story about two women trying to make a change in 1963 Mississippi together. I called Kathryn and said, “It’s great… you can’t let it go… it will be released. If it isn’t, I’ll make a film of it “”, Taylor said, “This was our childhood. Kathryn and I didn’t grow up like the characters in the book because our time was the seventies. But our two mothers were single and had to work. And they too, like the women of history, had to get help to raise their children. Kathryn and I like to call those women who raised us ‘co-moms’. Mine was called Carol Lee and her Demitri “.