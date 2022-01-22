the true story behind the movie tonight on tv

Tonight January 19th will air prime time on Iris, channel 22 of digital terrestrial Save Private Ryan, taken from the book of the same name by Max Allan Collins.



The film, which has now become a classic in the history of cinema, was worth a Steven Spielberg the second Academy Award for Best Director in 1998.

Novel and film are set in the Second World War during the days of the Normandy landings in June 1944.



What not everyone knows, however, is that the film has won five Academy Awards and two Golden Globes is based on a true story, that of the Niland brothers.

Saving Private Ryan: The Plot

France, 1944. The US army lands on Omaha beach in Normandy and faces carnage. Among them is Captain John Miller (played by Tom Hanks, Ed) who survives the terrible German bombing with part of his men. These surviving soldiers are entrusted with a mission deemed very important.



They must look for Private James Francis Ryan, a young man missing during the parachute jump.



Three of the four Ryan family siblings are dead, and paratrooper James Ryan may be the only survivor, so the general decides to organize a rescue operation to bring him home.



John Miller and his team will search the length and breadth of Normandy to find the young man. The lives of eight men will be jeopardized to save just one.

Saving Private Ryan: The True Story

The real Private Ryan was named Frederick Niland, called Fritz, and was born in Tonawanda in the state of New York, to a family of Irish descent.



When the United States entered the war, like other peers, Frederick and his three brothers, Bob, Preston and Edward, enlisted and reached the front. Edward, mistakenly believed dead, was taken prisoner in a Burma prison camp, while Preston and Bob lost their lives during the early days of D-Day. The only survivor was therefore Frederick, who will be reassigned by the general to a non-combat unit. It was an extreme act of piety carried out in memory of the other Niland brothers, who died for their homeland.



At the end of the war Frederick Niland was awarded the Bronze Star for the service offered to America.

The screenwriter of the film, Robert Rodat, accidentally discovered the history of this New York state family by reading a history book by Stephen Ambrose devoted to D-day. Intrigued, Rodat decided to deepen the story, also reading a novel inspired by it. It is said that Rodat rewrote the screenplay for Save Private Ryan eleven times.

Saving Private Ryan: The Book





The singular story of the Nilland brothers had been told by the American writer Max Allan Collins in the book Save Private Ryan, published in Italy by Mondadori.



In the novel, Collins investigates the drama of war by focusing on the terrible fate of soldiers and the tragedy experienced by families, just like the Nilands.



It’s a harrowing, hard and poetic story just like Spielberg’s movie. Perhaps the extraordinary synergy between book and film made it Save Private Ryan a masterpiece of cinematic history.

Saving Private Ryan: The Cast

When the film was released, it garnered awards: 5 Oscars, two Golden Globes, 1 silver ribbon, the British Academy Awards for the best special effects.



The cast made use of the rest of great actors: Tom Hanks in the role of Captain John Miller e Matt Damon in that of Private Ryan.



Other well-known faces follow, such as Edward Burns (Chosen Soldier Richard Reiben); Tom Sizemore (Technical sergeant Mike Horvath); Adam Goldberg (“Fish” Mellish Soldier).



Two veteran actors such as Ted Danson and Dennis Farina play Captain Fred Hamill and Lieutenant Colonel Walter Anderson, respectively.

Save Private Ryan is an unmissable film. Some say that the first 24 minutes, which narrate the landing of the Americans in Normandy, are worth the whole film. They certainly represent a memorable, hard, astounding vision. Through the true story of Fredrick Niland, aka Private Ryan, Steven Spielberg showed viewers the cruelest face of war.