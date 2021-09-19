the true story of a serial killer

The Zodiac Killer is at the center of the film directed by David Fincher. Yes Horoscope It is also true to reality, because James Vanderbilt, screenwriter, on the book of the same name written by Robert Grismith, released in 1986. The latter was a newly arrived cartoonist San Francisco Chronicle When the serial killer case broke out. In the film, Jake Gyllenhaal lent him his characteristics. He forms a duet with Robert Downey Jr., who plays with him Paul Avery, crime reporter at the same address. The magazine is one of the recipients (with Vallejo Times Herald and the San Francisco Examiner) Letters from the murderer, denouncing past murders in the area, and accompanied by a mysterious clue to be deciphered.

A look at a mysterious serial killer

” This is the zodiac that speaks With these words begin all the handwritten letters sent by the zodiac. Although his identity is not revealed, the serial killer craves fame. In his correspondence he precedes the action of the police – who were initially not interested in him – and claims that three murders have not been solved so far. His intent is clear: to make headlines in the press. He kills his victims, often in pairs. indiscriminately while traveling by car, for no particular reason, except for the pleasure of seeing them die. He demands that his crimes be published in the front pages of the three newspapers to which he sent his first letter on August 1, 1969. To coerce them, he threatened the press to kill more people if his request was not met. Horoscope from David Fincher, and the San Francisco Examiner Who decides to post the message… on page 4. To protect the community in California, taking advantage of the windfall profits of the business is one such scoop.

This interest in various facts, the zodiac fighter understood them well. He is enjoying the obscurity of the press by distributing to the three addresses a third of a 408 token cipher which, according to the killer, will allow his name to be revealed. A way to lead readers to unravel his mystery to the point of obsession, and thus become the center of attention of the American state, before becoming the attention of the whole world. So far, two encrypted messages, with the name Z13 And Z32, famous for containing the real name of a serial killer, remains unpacked due to the very short sequence of codes. In February 2021, Faisal Al-Zirawi, a polytechnic, claimed to have been able to analyze it: then the name Lawrence Kaer appears, which is similar to the name Lawrence KingOn the FBI suspect list. The problem is that the latter died in 2010.

elusive killer

The list of suspected killers is long. Just like the police work which, at the time, was hampered by the administrative actions of the various counties of California. In the 1970s, the Internet was still in its infancy. Exchanges are made by post or fax at the most. In the course of the investigation, a huge amount of information was generated on six main suspects: Arthur Lee AllenAnd Rick MarshallAnd Lawrence KingAnd Bruce DavisAnd Andy Walker And Michael O’Hare. It was they who raised the investigators’ greatest suspicions out of the 2,500 suspects who were questioned. NS Robert Grismith, the only culprit Arthur Lee Allen, Who knows Darlene Fern, one of his victims, who lived near the restaurant where he worked. Michael Magoo, located on the side Darlene Fern When she was killed, you officially recognize him Arthur Lee Allen In 1991 their striker thanks to a photo. It was a perversion that, when the inspectors wanted to question him again, he suddenly died of a heart attack. However, in 2002, a comparison of the DNA taken from the envelopes sent by the killer appeared to clear him. More than fifty years after the first murder attributed to her The killer of the zodiac, the whole issue remains unresolved. San Francisco closed the investigation in 2004, while it remains open in Napa and Vallejo.

almost kill ritual

Confusion looms over his murders The killer of the zodiac, The investigating authorities do not know whether it was committed by the towers themselves or by imitators. However, he is charged with five murders. the first two victims, David Faraday And Betty Lou Jensen, killed on December 20, 1968. The student couple stopped by the side of a road in Vallejo, near Lake Hermann, to flirt. Suddenly, a man approached to shoot him in their car. July 4th 1969, Darlene Fern and her lover, Michael Magoo, block in the deserted parking lot of the golf course in Blue Rock Springs. The course of the drama that the survivor told the police Michael Magoo, similar to what he did David Fincher In the first few minutes of Horoscope. On September 27, 1969 it was the turn of Cecilia Shepherd And Brian Hartnell From being targeted by the Zodiac Slayer, who this time is hidden and attacked with a knife after being tied up. Once again, the man survives. Does the Zodiac Killer have an obsession with women? Maybe not. He explained in a letter that his victims would become his slaves in the afterlife. A month later, he took a taxi to drive him Paul Stein. The driver was found shot in the head. Before leaving, the killer cut off a piece of his bloody shirt which he then sent to the press. In March 1970, Kathleen Jones, played before ion sky in a Horoscope, he evaded the zodiac killer with his son by escaping from his car. Behind these five murders, this serial killer claimed 37 murders. Robert Grismith He blames 49 for it. As of 2014, people still claimed to know or intimately know the person behind the most mysterious serial killer.