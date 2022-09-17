The true story of actress Cara Delevingne

The images that circulate in networks about the health situation of the actress and model Cara Delevingne are totally discouraging for their fans. The money from the drug trafficker alias ‘Fritanga’ that entered Silvestre Dangond’s account.

Cara Delevingne is best known for her high-end modeling campaigns and acting roles in Hollywood, which typically involve flawless makeup and designer clothes.

Cara Delevingne possessed by an alleged drug.

Cara Delevingne’s story

With a burgeoning acting career, the 30-year-old seemed to have the world at her feet.

But those who know her best understand that recent footage showing the confused model at an airport isn’t the first time Cara has been distraught.

Cara comes from what she describes as an upper-class family, and attended Bedales boarding school in Hampshire worth $50 million pesos per term.

But his rich upbringing didn’t mean life was handed to him on a silver platter; in fact, he said that his childhood was “pretty sad.”

Her mother, Pandora Delevingne, now 63, battled heroin addiction and mental health issues while raising her three daughters.

Socialite Pandora was raised by publisher Sir Jocelyn Stevens and her Princess Margaret maid of honor, Jane Sheffield.

Growing up, he mentioned his heartbreak over the death of his disabled brother Rupert at age 22.

She wrote in her unpublished memoir Shadows on my Wall: “I don’t want to be the poor little rich girl, but I actually suffered a lot for much of my life.”

At eight years old, she refused to eat for a while in protest at her mother’s absence, unaware that Pandora was in hospital receiving treatment for mental health issues.

Speaking to Vogue in 2015, she revealed that she used to self-harm as a teenager to cope with her feelings.

Hailed as the new Kate Moss, Cara shot to stardom headlining campaigns for Burberry and Chanel.

But with fame, the model began to doubt herself, telling Esquire: “Especially when I started to be successful, obviously my ego started to grow, but then my idea of ​​myself fell apart.”

