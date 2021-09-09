The true story of Erin Brockovich, the woman who challenged a multinational

Top, sunglasses, a baby in her arms: it’s there Julia Roberts of the film Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth. A cult film that tells an unforgettable story , yet few know the true story of that woman who, alone, challenged a multinational, reaching a goal that seemed impossible.

Her name was Erin Brockovich: blond hair, two divorces behind her, three children, unemployed. Today his name is not unknown to anyone, but when he found himself at the door of Ed Masry, a senior lawyer, Erin was just a desperate woman. At the time he still did not know that he would have started, almost by chance and with stubbornness, to investigate the Pacific Gas and Electric Company, discovering a massive contamination of Hinkley aquifers, a Californian citizen. And he could never have imagined what time later his story would end up on the big screen thanks to Steven Soderbergh, giving Julia Roberts an Oscar.

When Brockovich meets Masry, she is desperate and financially troubled. Very young, without a law degree, she was hired as a secretary in the law firm in Los Angeles and immediately stood out for her acumen. By studying some papers Erin takes an interest in the affair of a Californian company that is buying some real estate. A detail strikes the woman: all the people who live in those houses have been hit by serious diseases. The high rate of cancer and leukemia makes Erin suspicious who, searching with tenacity, discovers that the water present in the region has been contaminated with chromium, a chemical that poisoned the inhabitants of the Californian town. For this reason, PGE, a company that deals with water materials, would like to buy all the properties.

And Erin, who could have turned away, doesn’t. Thus began a very hard battle, almost impossible to imagine. On the one hand a senior lawyer and a young woman, on the other a multinational company worth 40 million dollars a year. In 1996, Brockovich will succeed in that enterprise, obtaining justice for many families. The giant PGE will be forced to pay 333 million dollars, the largest damages ever paid in a lawsuit in the entire history of the United States. Having become very famous thanks to the homonymous film with Julia Roberts, Erin has never abandoned the environmental cause and today leads Brockovich Research & Consulting, continuing to fight with the same courage and the same strength as many years ago.